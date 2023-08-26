Silicon Valley Elites Unmasked as Buyers of 52,000 Acres Land to Build Utopian City Near Travis Air Force Base in Northern California

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that US Air Force officials are investigating a series of major land purchases worth over $1 billion by Flannery Associates LLC, a mysterious investment group.

The company, Flannery Associates LLC, has acquired approximately 55,000 acres of dry farmland in Solano County, California, over the last five years, ABC7 News reported.

The Flannery Associates purchases amount to approximately 52,000 acres of land surrounding Travis Air Force Base in California.

These land acquisitions, which have included parcels on three sides of the critical military base, began in 2018 and have amounted to around $800 million.

Local and federal authorities have expressed concern over the ongoing purchases, dubbing them from suspicious to intimidating.

“Their intention isn’t to grow olive trees,” said Sarah Donnelly, a city councilmember for Rio Vista, a town encompassed by the acquired land.

“It feels nefarious to need all of the land to the point where you’re going to sue them to intimidate to sell to you – those aren’t farmers,” she continued, indicating that the company’s motives might extend beyond agricultural purposes.

“There seems like there’s something larger in the works,” said Donnelly.

Investigators have failed to identify the backers behind the group after an eight month investigation.

Via Benzinga – “We don’t know who Flannery is, and their extensive purchases do not make sense to anybody in the area,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee’s readiness panel, told The Wall Street Journal. “The fact that they’re buying land purposefully right up to the fence at Travis raises significant questions.”

According to the New York Times, Flannery Associates, supported by a consortium of Silicon Valley elites, discreetly acquired $800 million in agricultural and undeveloped land. The group aims to construct an eco-friendly, utopian community featuring robust public transit and urban amenities, all powered by renewable energy.

The Guardian reported: