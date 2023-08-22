SICK! Joe Biden Lies About His House Burning Down to Maui Wildfire Victims, “I Almost Lost my ’67 Corvette and My Cat” (VIDEO)

After mumbling through a short speech in Lahaina, Joe Biden shuffled over to meet with Maui wildfire victims and first responders.

Biden once again talked about himself as he addressed Maui wildfire victims.

This is truly sickening.

Joe Biden just droned on about the death of his first wife and daughter and now he’s lying about his house burning down.

This time, Joe Biden told a made-up story about losing his house to a fire.

This is one of Joe Biden’s favorite lies.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but Jill and I have a little sense of what it’s like to lose a home,” Biden said.

“I was in Washington and… lightning struck at home… I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat,” Biden said as he chuckled.

More than 100 people are confirmed dead and over 1,000 are still missing and Joe Biden is cracking jokes and talking about himself.

Joe Biden is talking about almost losing his Corvette to victims who lost loved ones to the wildfires!

Biden then called the firefighters “crazy” as he continued to lie about his house fire.

Joe Biden can relate to everyone who lost their homes in Maui because there was a small fire in his kitchen that was under control in 20 minutes

Biden has told a version of this lie many times.

It turns out the house didn’t burn down.

In 2004 lightning struck Biden’s home, starting a small kitchen fire (who hasn’t had a small kitchen fire?) – Jill reported the small fire and it was under control in 20 minutes.

Even WaPo’s ‘fact-checker’ Glenn Kessler has called out Joe Biden for this egregious lie.