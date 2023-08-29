SICK: Former FBI Contractor Charged With Child Sex Crimes

A former FBI contractor allegedly forced over a dozen minors into sending him explicit content through various social media apps.

Brett Janes, 26, of Virginia was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of coercion and enticement, and a count of producing child sexual abuse content.

Janes was arrested after the father of one of the 13-year-old victims contacted the police.

According to court documents, Janes allegedly told minors over Discord and video game chat rooms that he worked for a U.S. intelligence agency.

Janes then would coerce the young boys in the chat rooms to send him explicit material, and if the boys refused, he then proceeded to threaten to commit suicide

The FBI in recent years has been plagued with sexual abuse scandals.

Last year the Gateway Pundit reported 65-year-old FBI employee Robert Alexander Smith was arrested for sexually abusing children in Utah.