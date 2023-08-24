Shooting At Cook’s Corner, Long Time Biker Bar In Orange County, CA Leaves 4 Dead – Deceased Gunman is Retired Police Officer

A deadly shooting occurred on Wednesday night at Cook’s Corner which has been described as a “legendary landmark” in Trabuco Canyon, Ca in South Orange County.

The shooting left 4 people dead, including the gunman.

6 people were injured including the gunman’s estranged/ex-wife.

The gunman was identified as retired Ventura police officer John Snowling.

“The Orange County district attorney’s office confirmed to ABC News that the shooter was John Snowling. Among the surviving victims was his estranged wife, who was shot in the facial area.” ABC 7 reported.

CBS News Reported:

At least three people are dead and six others are hospitalized after a shooter opened fire at a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon Wednesday evening. The gunman also died at the scene after being shot by responding sheriff’s deputies. The suspected gunman was identified as John Snowling, a retired Ventura Police Department sergeant, according to spokesperson for the OC District Attorney’s office. The DA also confirmed the identity of the shooter and said they have done work on his background. Snowling began his career with the Ventura Police Department in 1984 and retired in February 2014. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a media briefing regarding the shooting is planned for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“Three victims and the shooter are dead. Six other people were injured. Two of them are in critical condition. Sources say the shooter was a retired law enforcement officer. Now this happened in Trabuco Canyon just after 7 last night.”

Cook’s Corner is a historical site going back to the 1880’s. By the late 1920’s, it became a restaurant and then became a bar around 1933 when Prohibition was lifted. It has been a popular place for motorcyclists to gather since the 1970’s.