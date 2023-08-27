Senator John Kennedy Goes Off on Scandals Surrounding Joe and Hunter Biden: ‘Privilege and Sleaze’ (VIDEO)

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana recently appeared on the Sean Hannity show and went off on President Biden, his son Hunter and the many scandals swirling arount the two of them.

In his typically humorous fashion, Kennedy described ‘Huntrgate’ as a story about ‘privilege and sleaze’ which drew laughs from the live in-studio audience.

Kennedy never disappoints.

Townhall has details:

John Kennedy Goes Nuclear On Biden in Scathing Rant During an interview on Fox News, Kennedy did not hold back in his rant about the weaponization of the government and the sleaze of what he penned as “Hunter Gate.” Kennedy began by comparing Biden’s constant lecturing of the “injustice of privilege” to being lectured about gun safety by Alec Baldwin. He then questioned the shady business dealings conducted by Hunter Biden, addressing the significant amount of money the president’s son from foreign countries. “Did the Ukrainian and Chinese companies pick Mr. Hunter Biden because they were impressed with his resume on Zip Recruiter? No. It was his daddy,” Kennedy said. The Republican Senator mocked the White House’s frail picture they paint Biden to be, yet he “aggressively enabled” his son’s business ventures. Kennedy condemned the “sleaze” of the Biden family, who is getting away with selling out the U.S. and pocketing millions from foreign leaders. At the same time, Americans suffer from the president’s damaging policies.

Watch the whole thing below:

John Kennedy is a national treasure: "Joe Biden and many members of the media lecture us incisively about the injustice of privilege. But to me, that's like being lectured about gun safety by Alec Baldwin." pic.twitter.com/CAfa6mPKBS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 25, 2023

Kennedy has a way with words that is unmatched among Republicans in the Senate. And of course, he is right about the Bidens. It truly is a tale of privilege and sleaze.