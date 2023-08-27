Senator John Kennedy Goes Off on Scandals Surrounding Joe and Hunter Biden: ‘Privilege and Sleaze’ (VIDEO)

by

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana recently appeared on the Sean Hannity show and went off on President Biden, his son Hunter and the many scandals swirling arount the two of them.

In his typically humorous fashion, Kennedy described ‘Huntrgate’ as a story about ‘privilege and sleaze’ which drew laughs from the live in-studio audience.

Kennedy never disappoints.

Townhall has details:

John Kennedy Goes Nuclear On Biden in Scathing Rant

During an interview on Fox News, Kennedy did not hold back in his rant about the weaponization of the government and the sleaze of what he penned as “Hunter Gate.”

Kennedy began by comparing Biden’s constant lecturing of the “injustice of privilege” to being lectured about gun safety by Alec Baldwin.

He then questioned the shady business dealings conducted by Hunter Biden, addressing the significant amount of money the president’s son from foreign countries.

“Did the Ukrainian and Chinese companies pick Mr. Hunter Biden because they were impressed with his resume on Zip Recruiter? No. It was his daddy,” Kennedy said.

The Republican Senator mocked the White House’s frail picture they paint Biden to be, yet he “aggressively enabled” his son’s business ventures.

Kennedy condemned the “sleaze” of the Biden family, who is getting away with selling out the U.S. and pocketing millions from foreign leaders. At the same time, Americans suffer from the president’s damaging policies.

Watch the whole thing below:

Kennedy has a way with words that is unmatched among Republicans in the Senate. And of course, he is right about the Bidens. It truly is a tale of privilege and sleaze.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.