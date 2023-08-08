SATISFYING: Mitch McConnell HUMILIATED & DISGRACED by Angry Crowd | Elijah Schaffer’s Top Picks (VIDEO)

Americans are sick of being used and abused by politicians who are letting our country fall apart! Now they’re fighting back. While Mitch McConnell was speaking at an event, the crowd turned on him and began chanting “Retire, Retire, Retire!” to the point that nobody could even hear what he was saying.

Additionally, while Mike Pence was out in public, the crowd heckled him, calling him a traitor. It’s easy to see how shaken Pence was from the comments as he attempted to dismiss them with a downtrodden face. Are Americans finally waking up? It appears so. There is no longer any tolerance for these flip-flopping politicians.

But it wasn’t just the politicians that lost big this weekend, as the US women’s soccer team was humiliated in the world games and had to exit in a humiliating defeat!

This is good news as the women’s soccer team is known for being nasty liberals who hate conservative America.