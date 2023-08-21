Sanctuary City of Chicago Looks to Send Illegals to Neighboring Communities

The Sanctuary City of Chicago wants to share the pain. Mayor Brandon Johnson is meeting with the mayors of neighboring communities to shift the chaos and expense, brought on by the influx illegals, to communities that do not embrace the sanctuary moniker.

Chicago has spent over $100M to care for the illegals arriving in the city thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border.

The Gateway Pundit reported in May that, while Chicago burns with rampant crime and violence, the City Council approved $51 million in aid for illegals. And yet, despite pouring millions of taxpayer dollars into the crisis, Chicago residents remain concerned about the what is happening in the city which is so overwhelmed, migrants have been housed in police stations.

According to The Center Square, Mayor Johnson said last week, “We’ve had conversations with mayors across not just Cook County but the surrounding counties, and we have had tremendous feedback. We see some real support on the horizon.”

But not every community shares Johnson enthusiasm to move Chicago’s problems to their towns.

Keith Pekau, the Mayor of the Chicago suburb Orland Park, told The Center Square he is not on board with the idea of moving illegals to smaller communities saying, “None of us have the resources for this. We do not have health departments. We do not have that kind of stuff. [Gov. J.B. Pritzker] has called us a sanctuary state, right? Here’s the deal, at the state level, the state has been ripping all the municipalities off by the Local Government Distributive Fund since prior to Pritzker.”

“Municipalities have been getting screwed by the state of Illinois. Our residents are helping them [the state] pay for things off their own backs that they don’t even know about,” Pekau said. “Keep in mind how Pritzker attacks all the municipalities for property taxes and everything else but guess what? You are taking away money from them first.”

Pekau also criticized Johnson and President Joe Biden for what he said was a violation of U.S. law.