Russian Military Leadership Accuses US of Working To Manufacture Another Pandemic

Now that the truth about the origins of COVID is finally reaching the population at large – you can read about RFK Jr. discussing this with Tucker Carlson here – it surfaces that the US, via the Biden administration from hell, is allegedly working hard to unleash a new pandemic, to muddy the waters for next years’ presidential election, as well as to derail the imminent Russian military victory in the Ukraine.

The mind-numbing accusations surfaced from the Chief of Protection from Radiation, Chemical and Biological Weapons of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Kirillov.

In a press briefing today, Kirillov detailed the most grave accusations.

Sputnik reported:

“The United States has started preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, a Russian senior military official, said ▪Announced in July of this year, the Biden Administration created the Office for Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. ▪This department’s priority areas include work on creating vaccines and drugs for stopping viruses and their genetically modified variants, Kirillov noted. ▪The leading role in the Pentagon’s military biological program will be played by the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, according to Kirillov. ▪Documents uncovered during the special military operation in Ukraine confirmed that this institution is involved in accumulating dangerous pathogens in various regions of the world, Kirillov added.”

Intel Republic also reported, by Kirillov:

“As in 2019, the United States has begun preparing for a new pandemic by looking for virus mutations. We do not exclude the possible use of so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for the purpose of global control, by creating crises situations of a biological nature.”

Kirillov is the same Russian military leader to detail the network of American-linked Bio Labs that were found in the onset of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

You can read the full briefing here.