Rumors Swirl That Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Will Resign After Checking Into Treatment Facility for Depression – Feds Now Investigating Her Bid-Rigging!

Earlier this month far-left Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced she will be taking a leave of absence to seek treatment for clinical depression.

“Based on my doctor’s recommendation, I checked myself into an out-of-state facility to receive inpatient treatment in late July,” the corrupt Democrat said in a statement.

She continued, “It is important for me personally and professionally to confront this issue swiftly, so I will be taking temporary leave from the office while I am receiving treatment.”

Hidalgo said she hopes to resume her normal schedule by early September.

However, as September approaches, rumors are swirling that Lina Hidalgo might resign as her office is embroiled in a bid-rigging scandal.

Lina Hidalgo and her staffers were implicated in a no-bid contract scandal.

Lina Hidalgo’s top three staffers were indicted in April 2022 after prosecutors expanded the investigation into an $11 million ‘vaccine outreach contract’ awarded to one of the judge’s political cronies.

While Hidalgo was threatening to jail and fine people for violating her Covid rules, she was secretly trying to award one of her political cronies an $11 million ‘vaccine outreach’ contract.

Hidalgo ultimately panicked and canceled the $11 million vaccine contract after questions were raised that it was with a one-person firm with no experience.

Hidalgo’s Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis and Policy Director Wallis Nader along with co-defendant Aaron Dunn were charged with misuse of official information and tampering with government documents in connection with the canceled vaccine outreach contract.



Judge Lina Hidalgo with indicted Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis

According to Fox 26 Houston, rumors of Hidalgo’s imminent resignation triggered hundreds of phone calls which were officially met with a ‘flat denial’ from Hidalgo’s spokespeople.

Fox 26 Houston reported that federal authorities have also initiated their own inquiry into Hidalgo’s bid-rigging.

More on this story from Fox 26 Houston: