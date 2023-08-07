Ron DeSantis Declares Joe Biden Legitimate Winner of 2020 Election Securing 81 Million Votes – Asserts Trump Lost: “Of Course He Lost… Joe Biden is the President” (VIDEO)

Governor Ron DeSantis has publicly declared that President Joe Biden legitimately secured his 81 million votes in the 2020 election and that Donald Trump lost.

The Florida governor made these remarks in an exclusive interview with NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns.

During the interview, Burns asked DeSantis to give a clear ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer regarding whether Trump had lost the 2020 Presidential Election.

“Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on January 20 every four years is the winner,” DeSantis answered.

While he acknowledged the result of the fraudulent election, DeSantis voiced concerns over the election’s management, citing COVID-19 related changes to voting rules, mail-in ballots, and the censorship of the Hunter Biden story by the FBI in collaboration with tech companies.

“When they changed the rules for COVID, I think that was wrong. I think some of those changes were unconstitutional. When they do mass mail ballots, I think that’s wrong. I think ballot harvesting is wrong. I think the Zuckerbucks were wrong. I think the fact that the FBI was working with Facebook and these other tech companies to censor the Hunter Biden story was wrong. And so I don’t think it was the perfect election,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis pointed blame towards President Donald Trump for some of these issues, citing the CARES Act, which funded mail-in ballots across the country and was signed by Trump.

“Why did we have all those mail votes? Because Trump turned the government over to [Dr. Anthony] Fauci, they embraced lockdowns,” DeSantis said.

In regard to Hunter Biden censorship, DeSantis accused the Trump administration agencies of colluding with Big Tech companies. DeSantis said these agencies worked together to suppress a story involving Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 election.

“I look back at the Hunter Biden censorship, which was a huge, huge deal to happen in the 2020 election, and yet those were Donald Trump’s own agencies that were colluding with Big Tech. I would never allow that to happen. I would fire those people immediately,” said DeSantis in an interview with Maria Bartiromo.

The governor also denounced theories perpetuated by Trump’s camp post-election, including allegations of vote stealing via voting machines.

“At the time after the election, they [Trump’s camp] were talking about Maduro stealing votes on the voting machines or whatever, and none of those theories proved to be true,” said DeSantis.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that DeSantis said that Trump’s claims about the 2020 election being stolen were false and such theories were “unsubstantiated.”

“All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true,” DeSantis told a reporter during a campaign event in Northeast Iowa.

After repeated questioning from Burns, DeSantis unequivocally stated that Trump lost the election, adding, “Joe Biden’s the President.”

This is his latest political gaffe that will take down his campaign.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that hotel mogul Robert Bigelow, the biggest individual donor to the pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC “Never Back Down,” revealed on Friday that he would withhold further financial support until Gov. Ron DeSantis can secure additional substantial donors and adopt a more moderate policy agenda.

Bigelow, the founder of Las Vegas-based Bigelow Aerospace, who earlier this year donated $20 million to the pro-DeSantis super PAC “Never Back Down,” has voiced his concerns over the governor’s increasingly “right-wing” approach and his inability to present a formidable challenge to President Donald Trump’s commanding lead for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“He does need to shift to get to moderates. He’ll lose if he doesn’t … Extremism isn’t going to get you elected,” Bigelow told Reuters, revealing that he had communicated these concerns to DeSantis’s campaign.