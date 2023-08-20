Roger Stone Responds to “Fake News” MSNBC Smears

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Far-left corrupt media MSNBC smeared President Trump in their effort to legitimize the stolen 2020 Election and push the lie that President Trump attempted a coup.

Nothing could be further from the truth. This is how the far-left works. They commit the crimes and then accuse you of committing the crime they committed. This is communism at its best.

MSNBC gives us another great example of their many lies and sins of projection.

The Patriot Sentinel shared this:

Left leaning establishment lapdog & MSNBC host Ari Melber recently aired a segment on his evening show called ‘The Beat with Ari’ where he purposefully went after famed political pundit and former Trump advisor and longtime friend Roger Stone. This mockumentary, which has not been released in this country yet and has allegedly been bogged down by legal issues as the inexperienced and frail producer apparently did not get the proper releases from more than a few subjects he sought to smear. Stone has also stated that the producer and staff used selective editing, deep fake technology and artificial intelligence to fake some scenes of the clip and movie. The clip as aired by Melber showed Stone dictating a message to another individual. Stone allegedly stated, “Although state officials in all 50 states must ultimately certify the results of the voting in their state, the final decision as to who the state legislatures authorize be sent to the electoral college is a decision made solely by the legislator. Any legislative body may decide on the overwhelming evidence of fraud to send the electors to the electoral college who accurately reflect the President’s victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud. We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislators by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in each state, that this may need to happen.” That clip was supposedly recorded on November 5th, 2020 but this cannot be verified as it is easy to fake meta data these days. Middle school kids are even good at this. Melber then pushed the false narrative that Stone was ‘plotting’ even before the election had been finally called, to challenge the results. Melber leaves out more facts than a Hunter Biden interview with an FBI agent and paints an incomplete picture of what supposedly happened. Melber calls the clip ‘ incriminating’ and suggests that stone was plotting the false elector scheme even before the election was called. Melber went on to suggest that Stone should be added and prosecuted in Georgia for making these statements. Melber also alluded to the fact that the clip should be used against former President Trump in his Fulton County indictment by seemingly corrupt prosecutor Fani Willis.

Roger Stone says:

I cited article II of the US Constitution, which makes it clear that state legislatures have the authority to examine the accuracy and integrity of election results and to certify electors- a view which is both legally and historically correct. There were no references to “fake” electors or “rigged” election. Lobbying Republican legislators for accuracy is both a public and constitutionally protected activity.

Here is the video showing the far-left communists pushing their bogus lies and America-hating propaganda:

In April, Rasmussen shared that 62% of Americans and even 50% of the Democrats believe the 2020 Election was rigged. Americans also know that the Feds were behind the riots on Jan 6. Americans also know the Bidens are a crime family.

MSNBC is the modern-day communist Pravda behind the destruction of America. Its greatest sins are what it doesn’t share while slandering good Americans.

Roger Stone did nothing wrong.