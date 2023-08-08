Robert De Niro’s Grandon’s Cause of Death Revealed

Robert De Niro’s 18-year-old grandson Leonardo De Niro Rodriguez was tragically found dead while sitting in a chair in a million-dollar apartment in the Wall Street district of NYC last month.

Leonardo De Niro was found with a plate of a white powdery substance next to him.

De Niro Rodriguez’s cause of death was revealed: Drug overdose.

The teen died due to toxic effects of fentanyl, cocaine, ketamine and other drugs.

Fox News reported: