Robert De Niro’s Grandon’s Cause of Death Revealed

Robert De Niro’s 18-year-old grandson Leonardo De Niro Rodriguez was tragically found dead while sitting in a chair in a million-dollar apartment in the Wall Street district of NYC last month.
Leonardo De Niro was found with a plate of a white powdery substance next to him.
De Niro Rodriguez’s cause of death was revealed: Drug overdose.
The teen died due to toxic effects of fentanyl, cocaine, ketamine and other drugs.
Fox News reported:
Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, died from an accidental drug overdose, according to New York’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
His cause of death was due to the “toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine,” according to the medical examiner.
Rodriguez’s manner of death was ruled an accident.
Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested in connection with Rodriguez’s death in July.
Marks allegedly sold Rodriguez drugs before he was found dead July 2 in his Manhattan apartment.