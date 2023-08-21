RINO Senator Bill Cassidy Says Trump Should Drop Out of 2024 Race (VIDEO)

Insufferable RINO Senator Bill Cassidy (LA) trashed Trump on Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Kasie Hunt.

Recall, Cassidy was one of the 7 turncoat senators to vote to convict Trump in the second impeachment against President Trump.

The Louisiana GOP censured Cassidy over his sham impeachment vote.

Cassidy told Kasie Hunt that Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump is a “slam dunk.”

“I don’t think Americans will vote for someone who has been convicted,” Cassidy said.

Kasie Hunt asked Cassidy if he thinks Trump should drop out of the race.

“I think so, but that’s up to him…but he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy also said every single 2024 Republican candidate such as Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson can beat Joe Biden – but Trump, who is polling ahead of every single candidate, can’t beat Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Sen. Bill Cassidy says Trump is likely to be convicted in the documents case and says he should drop out of the race — but then in the next breath indicates he’ll still vote for him anyway pic.twitter.com/RUb9hKWyQh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2023

Cassidy has been bashing Trump over the last couple of years.

In a 2021 interview with Axios, the Louisiana Senator said voters would probably reject Trump in a 2024 bid for the White House and asserted he would not be voting for him.

“Trump is the first president in the Republican side at least to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years. Elections are about winning,” Cassidy said.

Not one word about rampant Democrat voter fraud in 2020.