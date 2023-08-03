REVEALED: Joe Biden Pressured Merrick Garland to Indict President Trump – His Main Political Rival Who Is Beating Him in the Polls

On Tuesday, President Trump was indicted again by the Biden DOJ – the DAY AFTER Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate Devon Archer testified that the Joe Biden was included on 20 calls when his son was sitting with foreign officials arranging influence peddling deals for the family.
Archer also testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who invested $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees. Joe Biden later excluded Baturina from his Russian sanctions list.
So what happened next? President Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Now we know who was behind the indictments – Joe Biden and Democrats.
They are indicting President Trump on free speech violations while they interfere with the upcoming election.
Trump is beating Joe Biden in the polls.
We know who the criminals are!
Via The Trump Campaign.
|
Biden and Democrats Pressured Garland To Prosecute Trump
|Joe Biden and the Democrat Party pressured Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute President Donald Trump.
Will the press acknowledge its previous reporting about this pressure campaign?
The New York Times reported in March 2023: “In the past, Mr. Biden privately told his close circle of advisers that Mr. Trump posed a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted for his role in the events of Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with his comments. He also told confidants that he wanted Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to stop acting like a ponderous judge and to take decisive action.”
Politico reported in June 2022 that “House Democrats” were “upping the pressure on Merrick Garland to prosecute Donald Trump.”
CNN reported in March 2022 that “Democrats are increasingly worried that Garland will let the former President go unpunished.”
Will the press report that Joe Biden lied to American voters when he said on the 2020 campaign trail that his Justice Department would be “totally independent of me?”