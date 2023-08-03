REVEALED: Joe Biden Pressured Merrick Garland to Indict President Trump – His Main Political Rival Who Is Beating Him in the Polls

On Tuesday, President Trump was indicted again by the Biden DOJ – the DAY AFTER Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate Devon Archer testified that the Joe Biden was included on 20 calls when his son was sitting with foreign officials arranging influence peddling deals for the family.

Archer also testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who invested $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees. Joe Biden later excluded Baturina from his Russian sanctions list.

So what happened next? President Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Now we know who was behind the indictments – Joe Biden and Democrats.

They are indicting President Trump on free speech violations while they interfere with the upcoming election.

Trump is beating Joe Biden in the polls.

We know who the criminals are!

Via The Trump Campaign.