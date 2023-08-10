Retired Seattle Police Officer Blasts “Spineless Mayor” “Extremist” City Council in Resignation Letter

Lt. Jessica Taylor spent 23 years working for the Seattle Police Department. Taylor retired on Aug. 1 and unloaded decades of pent-up frustration with the city’s failed leadership in the liberal utopia that is a haven for crime and mayhem.

Taylor has gone public with her frustrations as the city struggles to hire new police officers after years of demonization, demoralization and physical attacks.

And who can forget what the endless Antifa/BLM riots have done to the city, its residents and its first responders.

Taylor joined “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH to discuss her raw, 15-page resignation letter and how Seattle has descended into “anarchy & chaos.”

According to Rantz, “Taylor refused to fill out the Exit Form, which asks questions like why an officer is leaving, who is their new employer, and what the officer liked most and least about working in the department. Instead, she offered chief Adrian Diaz a 15-page resignation letter that promised an ‘unfiltered, raw, and unapologetic’ description of why she made decision to retire.”

The letter reads in part:

Chief Diaz, let me tell you, the state of the Seattle Police Department and this city is a disgrace. The toxic mix of the Seattle City Council’s absurdity, the spinelessness of the Mayor, the leniency of the prosecutor’s office, and your failed leadership has accelerated this city’s downhill slide straight to rock bottom. The problems were already brewing before you came on the scene, but since your arrival, it’s been a free fall into anarchy & chaos.

The Seattle City Council has lost touch with reality and is making decisions that defy common sense and basic logic. Their priority is playing politics and pandering to radical ideologies rather than genuinely serving the city’s and its residents best interests. Their absurd policies have turned Seattle into a playground for anarchists and criminals, and they seem utterly unconcerned with the devastating consequences of their actions. If you haven’t noticed, the criminals are running this city.

This perfect combination of failed leadership has created a perfect storm of incompetence and chaos. It’s no wonder Seattle has become a laughingstock of the nation and the globe. They are laughing about us on the international news. Aren’t you embarrassed? I am. It’s mortifying. The city that once prided itself on progressiveness and prosperity has now become a hotbed for crime and anarchy.