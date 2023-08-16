Rep. Ronny Jackson Responds After Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Put Him Face Down in Handcuffs at Rodeo

A Texas member is Congress is speaking out after the release of police body camera footage that shows him being detained and handcuffed.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Texas congressman, was placed face down in the altercation, which took place last month at the White Deer Rodeo near Amarillo.

Jackson, a former White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations, sought to administer care to a young woman who had experienced a medical emergency during the event, according to the Texas Tribune.

Jackson can be heard interacting with law enforcement in the footage — and uses profane language while criticizing their actions.

WARNING: The following videos contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“You are a f****** full-on d***!” Jackson asserts to one state trooper.

“You better recalculate, m***********.”

EMS providers administered aid to the injured woman after Jackson was removed from the immediate scene by troopers of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jackson, wearing a red shirt, is handcuffed and on the ground during one portion of the recording.

Jackson hailed the release of the body camera footage in a Monday tweet.

The retired Navy rear admiral and former White House physician criticized Carson County law enforcement in the message.

“We have the best Sheriffs in the country here in the panhandle and north Texas. Unfortunately, the Sheriff in Carson County is not among them.”


Jackson did apologize for his language in a subsequent tweet, but defended his actions as necessary to provide medical care in what he described as a life-threatening situation.

The nature of the medical emergency isn’t clear.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

