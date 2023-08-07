Rep. Byron Donalds to Fox News: Biden Regime’s DOJ Trying to ‘Bleed Donald Trump Dry’ (Video)

On Sunday, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) joined Fox News to discuss the Biden Regime’s relentless attacks on President Trump.

Donalds accused the Department of Justice of trying to force President Trump to spend so much money defending himself that it will negatively impact his 2024 presidential campaign.

Donalds told Sunday Morning Futures, “The DOJ is corrupt, in my view. They are obstructing justice, especially when you look at how they were handling all these dealings with Hunter Biden.

“But to a broader perspective, what the Department of Justice is really doing is they want to bleed Donald Trump dry. They want him to use up so many campaign resources with these terrible, phony indictments that it’s going to be hard for him to mount a challenge to the presidency.”

“For the American people, understand what this means, this means that the Democrat Party and Joe Biden are using the power of government to basically turn the screws on their political opponent.”

“That is un-American. That is not what our country should be doing. So for all the accusations against Donald Trump through the years, Joe Biden is doing the thing that they were saying to the American people they were afraid of Donald Trump doing. It is despicable.”

Watch: