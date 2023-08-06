R&B Performer Ne-Yo Says Parents Who Let Minors Make ‘Life-Changing’ Gender Decisions Have Forgotten Their Roles

Grammy award-winning R&B artist Ne-Yo has strong words for parents who allow their young children to make life-changing decisions about gender.

The father of seven spoke with Gloria Velez on VladTV suggesting that parents that allow their minor children to receive puberty blockers and hormone treatments have “forgotten” their role as a parent.

Ne-Yo blasts parents who let their children believe that they can pick whatever gender they want to be: “I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with… pic.twitter.com/JRdn7VGZDI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2023

The artist shared, “Parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. It’s like, okay, if your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that? You just let–, he’s five.”

“If you let this five-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s going to do that. Like when did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, let a six-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves? When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that. I don’t get that.”

“I have no issue with the L-,B-,G-, I have no problem with none of y’all, with nobody. Love who you love, do what you do. I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And it wasn’t but two genders and that’s just how I rocked it. Now you could identify as goldfish if you feel like it, that isn’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not going to call you a goldfish, but you want to be a goldfish you go be a goldfish.”

“It’s just, we live in a weird time man.”