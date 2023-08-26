Rappers Chief Keef and Lil Pump Support Trump: “He Good in da Hood”

Rappers Chief Keef and Lil Pump both posted Trump’s mugshot on social media to show their support for the 45th president.

Gazzy Garcia, who goes by the stage name Lil Pump, took to Instagram and posted his mugshot next to Trump’s mugshot with the caption “FREETRUMP”.

During the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, Lil Pump endorsed Trump and was even brought on stage by Trump at his rally in Michigan.

Chicago rapper Chief Keef, who for the most part has stayed away from commenting on political events, took to Instagram with an altered photo of Trump’s mugshot and wrote “He good in da hood.”

Chief Keef also wrote that “All da blacks finna have my boy (Trump) back.

