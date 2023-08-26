Rappers Chief Keef and Lil Pump Support Trump: “He Good in da Hood”

Rappers Chief Keef and Lil Pump both posted Trump’s mugshot on social media to show their support for the 45th president.

Gazzy Garcia, who goes by the stage name Lil Pump, took to Instagram and posted his mugshot next to Trump’s mugshot with the caption “FREETRUMP”.

LOOK:

During the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, Lil Pump endorsed Trump and was even brought on stage by Trump at his rally in Michigan.

WATCH:

Throwback to one of the best moments of the 2020 campaign: Trump brings ‘Lil Pimp’ (@lilpump) on stage at a Michigan rally https://t.co/Vk2cVwAbLY pic.twitter.com/M0FxWjF4O5 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 26, 2023

Chicago rapper Chief Keef, who for the most part has stayed away from commenting on political events, took to Instagram with an altered photo of Trump’s mugshot and wrote “He good in da hood.”

Chief Keef also wrote that “All da blacks finna have my boy (Trump) back.

LOOK:

“He good in da hood.” Rapper Chief Keef posts image of Trump throwing gang sign, says Trump will “run the prison” if convicted. pic.twitter.com/1rbWaJoi0n — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 26, 2023

The hood is starting to wake up!

READ: