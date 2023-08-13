President Trump to Georgia DA Willis: “Focus on Record Number of Atlanta Murders!”

President Donald Trump slammed Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for choosing to focus on “2020 election interference” rather than the focusing on the “record number of murders in Atlanta!”

Willis will take the findings from her garbage investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election to a grand jury this week.

Former Republican Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan told CNN he was told to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday to testify on Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

According to the latest leak to CNN, Willis will seek more than a dozen indictments against Trump and the people in his orbit.

Trump took his message to Willis to Truth Social on Sunday.

Trump’s Truth: Why is “Phoney” (Like in PERFECT “PHONE” CALL, get it?) Fani Willis, the severely underperforming D.A. of Fulton County who is being accused of having an “affair” with a Gang Member of a group that she is prosecuting, leaking my name in regard to a Grand Jury pertaining to Election Fraud & Irregularities that I say took place in Georgia. I made a PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. What does Phoney Fani have to do with me? She should instead focus on the record number of murders in Atlanta!

This is not the first time Trump has addressed Willis publicly. During his rally in New Hampshire last week, Trump told the crowd, “They say there’s a young woman, a young racist, in Atlanta – she’s a racist… and they say, I guess, they say she was after a certain gang, she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member.”

“And this is a person who wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems but, she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office…by the way, she wants to indict me for a perfect phone call. This is even better than my perfect phone call with Ukraine!” Trump said.