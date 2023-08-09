Police in Oakland, California Advise Residents to Fight Crime With Air Horns

Crime is a major problem in Oakland, California. Residents are outraged that their Soros-backed DA has allowed things to get this bad.

Police in the city are now advising residents to fight crime by using air horns. Does anyone think armed criminals are afraid of lod horns?

This is beyond parody.

Naturally, CNN is reporting on it:

Air horns and moving trucks: How Oakland, California, residents are facing a surge in crime

After 60-year-old retiree David Schneider was shot and killed here while trimming a tree in his yard, his neighbor, Toni Bird, said she retreated indoors.

“People aren’t feeling safe out of their house,” she said. “It makes sense that you would want to protect your house then, right? You would barricade it.”

Amid a surge in crime in Oakland, California, police have advised residents to use air horns to alert neighbors to intruders and add security bars to their doors and windows.

Bird, who moved to Oakland 2 1/2 years ago, said she took their advice to heart. She now has three air horns and five security cameras around her home.

“The types of crime that we’re seeing feel much more violent and the consequences feel much more severe,” she said. “And it feels like the people that are being targeted are people who are vulnerable.”

See the video below:

People are making memes about air horns on Twitter.

California is in serious trouble.

