Poland To Hold a Referendum on Illegal Immigration – Move Comes as Polish-Belarusian Border Has Become the Most Dangerous in the EU

Poland’s ruling party, ‘Law and Justice’, has decided to hold a referendum to ask the voters whether they support receiving illegal migrants by the thousands.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced the decision in a new video published on social media. This is planned to take place alongside next election on October 15th.

Besides disagreements over migration, ‘Law and Justice’ has long been in conflict with the EU over a perception that the Warsaw government has been ‘eroding democratic norms’.

Associated Press reported:

“Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan, the prime minister said Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to hold onto power in an October parliamentary election.”

The ‘Law and Justice’ party will use migration in its campaign like it did when it took power, in 2015.

“Poland currently hosts more than a million Ukrainian refugees, who are primarily white and Christian, but officials have long made clear that they consider Muslims and others from different cultures to be a threat to the nation’s cultural identity and security.”

The EU’s joint policy for illegal migrants became one of the bloc’s biggest and longest-running political crises.

“Morawiecki said that the question would say: ‘Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?’

The video announcing the question includes scenes of burning cars and other street violence in Western Europe. A Black man licks a huge knife in apparent anticipation of committing a crime. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then says: ‘Do you want this to happen in Poland as well? Do you want to cease being masters of your own country?’”

After the asylum system collapse, in 2015, there has been an ongoing fight over the responsibility for illegals.

Poland became a front-line state two years ago when migrants began crossing from Belarus.

So, now, the Polish government will deploy an additional 2,000 troops to its border with Belarus to counter growing migration pressure on the area.

A different AP report:

“At the time [2021], large numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Africa arrived at the border, their travel there facilitated by flights and visas provided by the Minsk government — something Warsaw considered to be a form of ‘hybrid warfare’.

[…] The new troops will be an addition to the 2,000 already at the border. They support the work of hundreds of police and Border Guard officers, according to [Polish News Agency] PAP.”

In the process of building Europe’s largest army, Poland will eventually deploy a total 10,000 soldiers to the border to withstand the ‘hybrid warfare’.

The Telegraph reported:

“Where there used to be just poles with Poland’s barbershop stripes and Belarus’ faded Soviet insignia dividing the two countries, a 116-mile long 12-foot-high fence now stands along what is perhaps the EU’s most dangerous border.”

Initially illegals came from the Middle East, but now migrants are now coming from countries as India and sub-Saharan Africa.

“It is a kind of luxury way to get into Europe compared to crossing the Mediterranean” explains [Polish official] Ms Zdanowicz who says that sometimes the migrants are well equipped and look more like tourists than desperate refugees. While some are fleeing conflict, others are “naive” heading to Germany and Scandinavia looking for better economic opportunities, she said.”

And of course, the border situation now has escalated as the newly arrived Wagner mercenaries ‘are another wild card’.

“Though locals put on a brave face, worries about war and marauding migrants are even threatening one of the nation’s favourite pastimes. ‘The women are afraid to go mushroom picking in the forest’, said beekeeper Kamil Makarowka in the Krynki border village, ‘because they don’t know who’s there’.”

