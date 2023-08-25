OUTRAGEOUS DEAL: Biden’s Suspect Bargain with Venezuela – Sanctions Vanish, Election Promised

In a surprising move, Joe Biden’s administration is again collaborating with leftist regimes. Washington is in talks with Venezuela to ease the sanctions imposed by the United States.

The conversation between the American authorities includes negotiations with people linked to the dictator Nicolás Maduro, as well as with the head of the Venezuelan Congress, Jorge Rodríguez.

Bloomberg reports:

Washington has floated the idea of sanctions relief to persuade the regime of President Nicolás Maduro to hold a competitive presidential vote in 2024, and free political prisoners. Sanctions have aggravated Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian crisis by hindering oil sales, though failed in their original objective of ousting Maduro. Maduro, who has used prior elections to incite violence, misappropriate state funds and coerce voters, will have to make big concessions in order to reach a deal with the US to lift some or all sanctions, even if temporarily. The socialist leader has yet to set a date for the vote or invite foreign observers. Most of the restrictions were were put in place by the 2017-2021 administration of US President Donald Trump, who took a hardline approach to the socialist government.

The Biden administration’s initiative to review sanctions against Venezuela marks a retreat from the approach taken against the socialist dictatorship created by Hugo Chávez and currently led by Nicolás Maduro.

Bloomberg report also ponders the possibility that the negotiations may not yield a positive outcome, mainly due to Maduro’s persecution of his opponents.

Recently, María Corina Machado, the main opponent of dictator Nicolás Maduro, was banned from participating in the upcoming presidential elections, in a similar action to the persecution suffered by Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Donald Trump in the US.