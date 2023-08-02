Oops! Leftist Genius Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: “A Military Coup is Underway in Israel”

Left-wing Ha’aretz newspaper said the quiet part out loud, calling the leftist-inspired protests by Army members in Israel “a military coup.” The Color Revolution is funded by the Biden Regime and George and Alexander Soros.

Referring to the reservists and active duty personnel who have protested against the conservative government, left-wing journalist Yossi Melman acknowledged that “a military coup is underway in Israel,” saying that the media “attempt to play with words in order to avoid looking the reality in the eye.”

In truth, “The rebels and their supporters are employing euphemisms and resorting to linguistic acrobatics rather than stating unequivocally that there is insubordination among many Israel Defense Forces reservists. They refer to it instead as ‘ceasing to volunteer’,” Melman writes.

Everybody is drafted in Israel except orthodox Haredi, so calling someone a “soldier” or “reservist” doesn’t mean very much. The color revolution attempt against the Netanyahu VI government is supported by the Biden Regime and George and Alexander Soros’ Open Society secret government, as Gateway has reported

Now, Melman admits that, “This rebellion is widespread and extends beyond the petitions that have already been signed by thousands of IDF reservists (in active duty or not), the Mossad and the Shin Bet secret service. It also exceeds the thousand or more pilots, air force technical staff, special ops personnel, elite units, Unit 8200 operatives and the technological unit of the Intelligence Branch, military doctors and more, who have not reported for reserve duty or warned that they will not report if the government’s judicial overhaul legislation, which they call regime change, is passed.”

A growing trend of “reservists who avoid service on various other pretexts without labeling it as refusal to serve” must also be taken into account, Melman writes. “Furthermore, the number of junior and mid-level officers – lieutenants, captains, majors and even lieutenant colonels – declining to extend their regular military service is also on the rise. This trend is of serious concern to the IDF Manpower Directorate, to the General Staff and the IDF chief of staff himself.”

“It’s more comfortable for all involved not to explicitly use the phrase ‘military coup,’ but if the issue is to be effectively addressed, the reality must be faced head-on and called by its rightful name,” the leftist insurrections states baldly.