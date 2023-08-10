Obama-Appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan is Treating Trump Worse Than Other Defendants – Including a Meth Dealer

Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan is treating President Trump worse than other defendants – including a meth dealer.

Noted attorney Techno Fog looked through Judge Chutkan’s recent history and provided evidence of bias after she denied the gag order hearing dates requested by Trump’s lawyers.

We looked thru the recent history of Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presides over Trump's DC criminal case. Our findings? She's treating Trump worse than other defendants – including a meth dealer. Let me show you how… — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

On Saturday Judge Tanya Chutkan, a biased left-wing tyrant in a robe who previously worked with Hunter Biden, gave President Trump until Monday at 5 PM to respond to a motion for protective order (gag order) filed by dirty Jack Smith.

Judge Chutkan gave Trump only ONE DAY to respond rather than give him the standard 14 days.

This type of abuse is only reserved for President Trump and Republicans.

Trump’s legal team requested the gag order hearing be held on Monday or Tuesday of next week so both lawyers can be present for arguments since Trump attorney Todd Blanche will be tied up in court this week on matters related to Jack Smith’s superseding indictment filed in a Florida federal court.

Judge Chutkan denied the dates requested by Trump’s lawyers and scheduled the hearing for this Friday at 10 am.

This means Trump will likely only have one lawyer present for arguments on Friday.

Judge Chutkan also set a hearing on the PO for Aug 11 – Just one week after the PO was submitted, in a case involving millions of pages of documents and hundreds of witnesses. She denied Trump's request for a hearing date where both his lawyers could be president. pic.twitter.com/1VCSLxt5CX — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

In the Maria Butina case, Judge Chutkan gave Butina 1 week to respond to a Protective Order and set the hearing a month out.

This unfairly quick timeline is inconsistent with how Judge Chutkan has treated other defendants. In the Maria Butina case, Chutkan gave Butina 1 week to respond to a PO and set the hearing a month out. pic.twitter.com/TUShPlFhES — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

Judge Chutkan is treating Trump worse than a meth dealer.

She gave the meth dealer a 1 week deadline to respond to a protective order.

The judge also set the hearing 2 weeks out after it was submitted, according to Techno Fog.

In the case of a DC meth dealer, Judge Chutkan gave a 1-week deadline to respond to the PO. She also set the hearing 2 weeks out after it was submitted. pic.twitter.com/UBM49VVidi — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

Chutkan gave a J6 defendant a 1-week response deadline and set the protective order hearing a MONTH OUT!

And for a J6 defendant – Judge Chutkan gave a 1-week response deadline and set the PO hearing a month out. pic.twitter.com/R9iQXHlWny — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

Techno Fog says this is evidence of bias.