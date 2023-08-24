OAN Tells Viewers to “Forget About the Debate” and Airs Trump-Tucker Interview Instead (VIDEO)

by
OAN Host Dan Ball

President Trump was not the only one who bowed out of covering the FOX News GOP presidential candidate’s debate.

OAN skipped the debate coverage and broadcast the Trump-Tucker interview live last night.

It was a wise move. Over 170 million have watched the Trump-Tucker interview since it was first posted last night.

It is safe to say the Trump-Tucker interview smashed the ratings from the FOX News debate.

OAN Host Dan Ball: Before we leave you we have a special treat. The Herring Broadcasting family and myself want to thank Tucker Carlson, because you have a treat right now. I’m going to shut up and you are going to see the Trump-Tucker interview that is broadcasting live over on Twitter, or X, right here on One America News. Tucker granted us — I think we’re the only ones — permission to air this. So forget the debate. Watch Tucker and Trump. And we’ll see you tomorrow night.

Via Media Matters.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.