Niger Coup — A Contrived Crisis Or A Major CIA Goof? (Larry Johnson’s Interview On A Russian Morning Show)

Let me clarify the intent behind the provocative question in the title of this article. If you are the typical superficial consumer of news reporting from mainstream media sources, you (like me) probably believed that the coup in Niger took place the last week of July. But that is not what the CIA is reporting. According to the CIA Factbook the coup took place on April 23, 2023.

After achieving independence from France in 1960, Niger experienced single-party or military rule until 1991 when political pressure forced General Ali SAIBOU to allow multiparty elections. Political infighting and democratic backsliding led to coups in 1996 and 1999. In December of that year, military officers restored democratic rule and held elections that brought Mamadou TANDJA to power. TANDJA was reelected in 2004 and spearheaded a 2009 constitutional amendment allowing him to extend his presidential term. In February 2010, military officers led another coup that deposed TANDJA. ISSOUFOU Mahamadou was elected in April 2011 and reelected in early 2016. In February 2021, BAZOUM Mohammed won the presidential election, marking Niger’s first transition from one democratically elected president to another. Nonetheless, a military junta once again seized power in late April 2023, detaining President BAZOUM, and announcing the creation of a National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland.

Did France and America really wait over three months to raise a stink about the coup in NIger or is the CIA completely incompetent? If the coup really started in April, why was it not reported then? We know that there were no threats to cut off aid or send a military rescue force in May, June or July. Nope. Washington and Paris waited till the first of August to grab the fainting couch and start issuing belligerent threats against Niger’s new military leaders.

This is a glaring editorial mistake. Just more evidence that the CIA is sloppy and haphazard. ( I wonder how long it will take the CIA to make a correction. I have posted the screenshot above.)

