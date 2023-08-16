Newt Gingrich Issues Stark Warning on Trump Georgia Indictment (Video)

Historian and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) gave a stark assessment of the indictment of President Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for challenging the 2020 presidential election in Georgia in an interview Monday night on the Fox News Channel show Hannity. Gingrich warned, “we are drifting towards the greatest Constitutional crisis since the 1850s, uh, and the rise of secession and the Civil War,”…that will “(establish) a moment of bitterness, which I think will last for a generation or more.”

Newt Gingrich: “I think what you’re seeing tonight is one tree in a forest, and I think we are drifting towards the greatest Constitutional crisis since the 1850s, uh, and the rise of secession and the Civil War. I don’t mean that as hyperbole. Uh, if you read Andy McCarthy’s remarkable book, Ball of Collusion, which came out in 2019, he makes very clear that it is Barack Obama who corrupts the Justice Department, it is Hillary Clinton who routinely breaks the law and gets away with it. And now we have Joe Biden who’s learned, he’s learned from Obama that is doesn’t matter what you do, if you’re a liberal Democrat, you will not be prosecuted. He learned from Hillary that a person in high public office can get millions and millions of dollars. And they learned from watching Donald Trump that a true outsider, willing to take on the entire system, could destroy their entire machine. So what you’re seeing across the country, is a desperate, last-ditch effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent in a way which not only breaks the Constitution, destroys the rule of law, and establishes a moment of bitterness, uh, which I think will last for a generation or more. I think this is gonna be a horrendous period and we just need to understand: The people who want to control America and dictate to the rest of us will break any law, lie about any topic, and manipulate the system any way they can, and that includes a lot of the elite news media.”

Transcribed by TGP.

Gingrich also called on House Republicans to cut off funding for the Justice Department’s prosecution of Trump, “I think this is so dangerous to the very survival of the republic that it has to be stopped.” Gingrich predicted that millions of Americans will campaign in Trump’s stead next year if he is tied up in court trials.