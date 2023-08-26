New York Man Sentenced to Only Three Months in Federal Prison for Threatening Marjorie Taylor Greene

Back in February, we told you about a New York man who was being investigated for leaving threatening voicemail messages for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

He has now pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a whopping three months in federal prison.

Joseph Morelli will also be subjected to three years of supervision after he is released.

The Messenger reports:

New York Man Gets Federal Prison Sentence for Threats to Marjorie Taylor Greene A New York man who made threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., last year was sentenced on Thursday to three months in federal prison and three years of post-release supervision. Joseph Morelli, 51, called Greene’s D.C. office in March 2022 with threats that included “I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.” According to Press Connects, he also left voicemails saying he would “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.”

The Associated Press has more:

Greene argued in court papers that Morelli should pay her $66,632 in restitution because the threats forced her to add more than 1,200 feet of fencing at her Georgia home and upgrade security cameras. Judge Brenda Sannes deferred a decision on the restitution. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reported that Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick argued in court Thursday that although Morelli didn’t purchase a gun or car to drive to Georgia to act on his threats, he could have. Southwick said Morelli has threatened others in the past and was “seeking confrontation with an authority figure.”

Do you think anyone in the liberal media will accept any responsibility for this? They constantly paint Greene as some sort of evil figure. Why should anyone be surprised when an unstable person like this man responds in a negative way?