New Poll Shows Donald Trump Has Strong Lead Over Biden With Independent Voters

A new poll from NPR of all places, shows Donald Trump currently has a strong lead over Joe Biden with Independent voters.

Political news frequently focuses on the right and the left, but elections are usually won with voters who lie somewhere in the middle.

This news has got to have Biden and Democrats concerned. Of course, the accuracy of polls has come into question following recent elections, so take from this what you will.

The DC Enquirer reports:

New Poll Shows Biden With Abysmal Approval Rating, Trump Leading MASSIVELY With Independents A new poll released by NPR and the Marist College shows leading Republican presidential contender and 45th President Donald J. Trump beating Joe Biden by eight points among independents in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The poll, which covers the period ranging from August 11th to the 14th, finds that only 41 percent of voters approve of the job Joe Biden is doing in the White House. Meanwhile, 52 percent of voters disapprove. And it is easy to see why. While Trump sought to make America great again, Biden has done nothing to help the American people. While we had a strong border under President Trump, we have open border extremists running things with the Biden administration in charge. Indeed, while Trump patriotically sought to promote our American values, Joe Biden has propagated woke ideology from the highest office in the land. More scary for Biden is his approval with independents — a crucial voting block for winning the presidential election. Only 15 percent of independents strongly approve of the job Joe Biden is doing in the White House, while another 22 percent approve generally while 14 percent of voters strongly disapprove of his job performance and 41 percent disapprove generally. Biden has to improve these numbers if he wants to remain competitive with the leading Republican presidential contender.

See the breakdown below:

🚨 NEW NATIONAL POLL PRES:

(D) Biden: 47% (+1)

(R) Trump: 46%

.

Independents

(R) Trump: 48% (+8)

(D) Biden: 40%

——

GOP PRES:

Donald Trump 65%

Another Republican 30%

——

Biden Job Approval: 42/52

——

⦿ NPR/Marist College (A) | 1,100 RV

⦿ 08/11-14 | D37/R31/I31 (D+6) | ±3.7% pic.twitter.com/fwhTnZQbLE — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 16, 2023

This is one of the reasons why the left is targeting Trump with all of these ridiculous indictments. They are trying to make him toxic to voters. That’s been their goal all along.