New Hampshire Crowd Chants “Bull****!” After Trump Calls Out Biden DOJ Charges (Video)

President Trump gave a speech Tuesday afternoon to supporters in Windham, New Hampshire mainly focused on veterans. As TGP reported earlier, thousands stood in line in the rain to attend.

After speaking about his record and proposals for veteran care, Trump covered other topics. Eventually the subject of his persecution by the Biden administration came up:

How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign that I’m winning by a lot, but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made up accusations and charges? That’s what they’re doing. I’m sorry I won’t be able to go to Iowa today, I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today because I’m sitting in a court room on bull**** because his attorney general charged me with something. Terrible.

Crowd chants, “Bull****!”

Former President Trump: "I'm sorry I won't be able to go to Iowa today, I won't be able to go to New Hampshire today because I'm sitting in a court room on bullshit because his attorney general charged me with something." pic.twitter.com/Ox2n9rrH7v — CSPAN (@cspan) August 8, 2023

Update: Crowd video posted by OANN’s Daniel Baldwin:

Trump: “I’m sitting in a court room on bullshit because [Biden’s] attorney general charged me with something.” The crowd’s reaction 👇 pic.twitter.com/i65eKzgUtT — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 8, 2023

The latest New Hampshire GOP primary poll has Trump at 43 percent support with all others, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, below ten percent. The sinking DeSantis campaign is now tied with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for distant second place at 9 percent support.

2024 New Hampshire Republican Primary Trump 43% (-4 from June)

DeSantis 9% (-4)

Christie 9% (=)

Haley 7% (+4)

Scott 5% (+2)

Ramaswamy 5% (+2)

Burgum 4% (new)

Pence 3%

Undecided 13% (+3) ⦿ @coefficientpoll | 08/05-07

⦿ Landline/Text | 862 LV | ±3.3%https://t.co/Ou79IxjG56 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 8, 2023

