New Hampshire Crowd Chants “Bull****!” After Trump Calls Out Biden DOJ Charges (Video)

President Trump gave a speech Tuesday afternoon to supporters in Windham, New Hampshire mainly focused on veterans. As TGP reported earlier, thousands stood in line in the rain to attend.

After speaking about his record and proposals for veteran care, Trump covered other topics. Eventually the subject of his persecution by the Biden administration came up:

How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign that I’m winning by a lot, but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made up accusations and charges? That’s what they’re doing.

I’m sorry I won’t be able to go to Iowa today, I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today because I’m sitting in a court room on bull**** because his attorney general charged me with something.

Terrible.

Crowd chants, “Bull****!”

Update: Crowd video posted by OANN’s Daniel Baldwin:

The latest New Hampshire GOP primary poll has Trump at 43 percent support with all others, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, below ten percent. The sinking DeSantis campaign is now tied with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for distant second place at 9 percent support.

Full speech:

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

