New Book Claims Biden Has Fumed to Family and Friends That His Staff Treats Him ‘Like a Toddler’

A new book about Joe Biden claims that he has angrily complained to family and friends that his staff treats him like a toddler.

The claim stems from the fact that his staff often has to walk back claims Biden makes in public, and cites one specific instance involving remarks he made about Putin.

Of course, Biden’s advanced age and diminished mental capacity are the central issues here. His staffers are not treating him like a toddler, they are treating him like an aged grandfather who makes fantastical claims that are incorrect or completely untrue.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Biden Reportedly ‘Fumed’ About Being ‘Treated Like a Toddler’ by Staff President Joe Biden reportedly complained to friends that his staff “treated him like a toddler,” according to a new book on the Biden administration. “Rather than owning his failure, he fumed to his friends about how he was treated like a toddler. Was John Kennedy ever babied like that?” reads the new book, The Last Politician by Atlantic writer Franklin Foer. The incident was reportedly provoked by staffers at the White House who immediately walked back a comment Biden made in March 2022, when he said Russian president Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” The book claims Biden “resented his aides for creating the impression that they had cleaned up his mess.” “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” the White House said after Biden made the remark about Putin. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” Foer also wrote that Biden, who made the comments on a trip to Warsaw, departed the visit “feeling sorry for himself.”

Is anyone really surprised by this?

Biden is simply not up to the task of being president. Even his staff knows it.