NEVER FORGET: CBS Breaks the News on Election Night that a Water Pipe Burst in State Farm Arena and Voting Will Be Delayed – WE ALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED NEXT! (VIDEO)

NEVER FORGET THIS– The moment CBS broke the news on Election Night 2020 that a “pipe burst” at the State Farm Arena, “pausing” the vote count in Fulton County, GA.

Video first released by Rudy Giuliani would later show multiple people inside the arena continuing to count votes unsupervised.

Further footage by The Gateway Pundit would later show the select ballot “counters” running stacks of ballots through the voting machines at least three times each.

As seen in this clip, Trump was winning by more than 160,000 votes at the time (56.3% to 42.7%) but would go on to “lose” Georgia by less than 12,000 votes.

Via The Storm Has Arrived and Patriots are in Control.

And here is bonus video of the elections team at the State Farm Center ramming stacks of ballots through the machines numerous times.

