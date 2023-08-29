Mysterious Black Curtain and “Special Police” Spotted Around Maui’s Ground Zero (Video)

Volunteer reporter Geoff Cygnus who has been reporting exclusively on the aftermath of Maui after deadly fires razed the island, has released a new video that shows a massive black curtain that has been resurrected around Maui’s ground zero.

In a new video that was uploaded on both TikTok and Twitter, Cygnus recorded a video of a massive black curtain that stretches all along Lahaina in West Maui.

Cygnus shared in the video that he stopped his vehicle near the curtain to film but was immediately approached by members of the National Guard and was told to “keep moving.”

The volunteer reporter also reported seeing “Special Police” who are standing guard “ensuring that nothing can be documented.”

He also noted that around the perimeter of the black curtain “You can’t stop your car, you can’t pull over, you can’t fly a drone, you can’t take a picture, you can’t get in anywhere near any of this.”

There’s something night right out in Maui and volunteer reporters on the ground like Geoff Cygnus are doing their best to find out what that exactly is.