MUST SEE: Mitch McConnell Endures 5-Minute Heckling During Speech: 'Retire' and 'Ditch Mitch' Chants Overpower the Senator's Address (VIDEO)

by

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was interrupted and heckled for five straight minutes during his speech in his home state at the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic on Saturday, a premier political event in Kentucky.

Instead of a respectful silence, the audience delivered a relentless, clear, and loud message for a full five minutes, drowning out his speech.

Foot-stomping and chants echoed around the venue, making it abundantly clear that the senator’s reception was far from warm in his home state. He is done.

The dissenting voices underscore the sentiment that McConnell, at 81 years old and with nearly four decades of senatorial service, is more of a representative of Washington’s political ‘Swamp’ than the average American he’s supposed to represent.

Chants of “RETIRE” and “DITCH MITCH” overwhelmed his address, causing a scene of utter humiliation for the long-serving senator.

Mitch McConnell is the definition of the swamp.

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell while speaking at a press conference before being dragged away from the podium by his staff.

McConnell was mid-sentence when suddenly he stopped speaking.

The 81-year-old was ushered away from the podium by staff members after an extended silence.

It was revealed that McConnell was placed in a physical rehabilitation facility for over a week in the Spring after falling at a Senate Leadership Fund event on March 8.

