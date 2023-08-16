MSNBC All Smiles Over Fani Willis Asking for March 4 Trial Date for Trump Case–Eight Days Before Georgia Primary (Video)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked for a March 4, 2024 trial date for President Trump and his 18 co-defendants in her RICO indictment against them for challenging the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The proposed trial date is eight days before Georgia’s presidential primary on March 12. Former prosecutors who have tried RICO cases have observed that a case with that many defendants usually takes about two years to get to trial.

Willis, who ordered Trump and the co-defendants to surrender by August 25, also asked for an arraignment date during the week of September 5.

NEW: Fulton DA Fani Willis has filed a proposed scheduling order for RICO case against Trump, others in Georgia. Arraignment on week of Sept. 5. Trial starts March 4. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VesVRRF8s5 — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 16, 2023

Katy Tur was all gloating smiles as she spoke about Willis’ filing on MSNBC with guest Gwen Keyes Fleming, a former district attorney for DeKalb County, Georgia, who was also all smiles:

BREAKING: Fulton County DA Fani Willis has proposed a March 4, 2024 trial date for Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants, as well as arraignments the week of September 5. Gwen Keyes Fleming, former DA for DeKalb County, GA, discusses with @KatyTurNBC. pic.twitter.com/Q4wIzOcn4v — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 16, 2023

Tur and Fleming spoke about Judge Scott McAfee, in his first year on the bench being assigned the case. Fleming also opined that Willis was trying to schedule past the holiday season. No mention in this discussion of the Georgia primary being a week after Willis’ proposed trial date.

Background on Judge McAfee via WAGA-TV (excerpt):