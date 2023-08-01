Missouri Democrat Party Openly Calls to Burn Down Homes of Trump Supporters

by

This is the Democrat party.

The Missouri Democrat Party openly called to burn down the homes of Trump supporters.

Jon Cooper, a Biden/Obama lackey on Monday tweeted a photo of a home decorated with pro-Trump signs.

“What would you do if this was your next-door neighbor?” he asked in the caption.

The Missouri Democrat Party responded by calling for the home to be burned down.

“The roof, the roof is on [fire emoji] we don’t need no water, let the “insert your word” burn!” the official account of the Missouri Democrat party said in a since-deleted tweet in response to Jon Cooper.

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the Missouri Democrat Party’s terroristic threat.

“No big deal, just the official account of the Missouri Democrat Party openly calling to burn down the homes of Trump supporters.” Don Jr. said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.