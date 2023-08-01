Missouri Democrat Party Openly Calls to Burn Down Homes of Trump Supporters

This is the Democrat party.

The Missouri Democrat Party openly called to burn down the homes of Trump supporters.

Jon Cooper, a Biden/Obama lackey on Monday tweeted a photo of a home decorated with pro-Trump signs.

“What would you do if this was your next-door neighbor?” he asked in the caption.

What would you do if this was your next-door neighbor? pic.twitter.com/WG97Gitp0S — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 31, 2023

The Missouri Democrat Party responded by calling for the home to be burned down.

“The roof, the roof is on [fire emoji] we don’t need no water, let the “insert your word” burn!” the official account of the Missouri Democrat party said in a since-deleted tweet in response to Jon Cooper.

The official account of the Missouri Democratic Party expressing excitement about the possibility of a Trump supporter’s house burning down pic.twitter.com/kLjq9w2ngP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the Missouri Democrat Party’s terroristic threat.

“No big deal, just the official account of the Missouri Democrat Party openly calling to burn down the homes of Trump supporters.” Don Jr. said.