Mike Pence Sends Out Campaign Email BEGGING for Cash After He Trashes Trump Following Latest Garbage Indictment – Is Begging for Measly $1 Donations So He Can Qualify for Debate Stage!

Former Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement Tuesday evening following the Biden DOJ’s latest indictments of his former boss and now presidential campaign rival President Trump for contesting the 2020 election. Pence said he has not reviewed the indictment.

Trump strongly lobbied Pence to accept challenges to state election results and give those states time to review their elections when he presided over the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021. Pence rejected Trump’s pleas, disagreeing with Trump’s saying he had the legal authority to do so under the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions. As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter.

Pence later posted a tweet trashing Trump for violating the US Constitution for speaking out against a stolen election. What a dirty man.

Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023

But that was Tuesday.

On Wednesday Mike Pence sent out a letter to Republican voters BEGGING for donations. Pence even asked for donations as small as $1 dollar so he would qualify for the GOP debate.

Pence needs 40,000 donors to get on the debate stage. He is not even close. It doesn’t pay to be a turncoat.