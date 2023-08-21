Mark Levin Challenges Zuckerberg to UFC Match – Accuses Meta of Sabotaging His Book Ads Over Provocative Title

by

One of the biggest names in conservative media has an axe to grind with Mark Zuckerberg of Meta.

Mark Levin accused Meta of blocking any and all ads for his new book in a tweet last week.

“Facebook and Instagram have blocked my book from being advertised on their sites because of the title,” Levin said of “The Democrat Party Hates America.”

Levin suggested he would re-title the book in order to obtain the support of the Chinese government.

“Maybe I’ll put the book in Chinese and ask the Chinese regime to post it, in which case Zuckerberg would dare not block it.”

The 65-year-old Levin offered to meet Zuckerberg in an octagon for a round of combat sports over the dispute.

“By the way, I’d be happy to meet you in a UFC ring anytime, little fella.”

Zuckerberg was slated to appear in a charity martial arts bout with X owner Elon Musk, only for delays in scheduling in the event to lead to its cancellation.

In response to Levin, Facebook executive Andy Stone claimed that Levin or his staff had failed to go through the proper authorization process to run ads on the platform.

Stone invoked a policy which required authorization for any politically charged ads.

“We started in 2018 requiring advertisers to get authorized before running ads about social issues, elections or politics.”

Levin asserts that his book, in which he expresses his objections to the platform of the Democratic Party, is the most important he’s ever written.

He described the work as a “brass knuckles” takedown of the party, speaking to the Washington Examiner.

The Democrat Party Hates America” is slated for release on Sep. 19.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Photo of author
The Western Journal

You can email Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal here, and read more of Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.