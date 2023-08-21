Mark Levin Challenges Zuckerberg to UFC Match – Accuses Meta of Sabotaging His Book Ads Over Provocative Title

One of the biggest names in conservative media has an axe to grind with Mark Zuckerberg of Meta.

Mark Levin accused Meta of blocking any and all ads for his new book in a tweet last week.

“Facebook and Instagram have blocked my book from being advertised on their sites because of the title,” Levin said of “The Democrat Party Hates America.”

Levin suggested he would re-title the book in order to obtain the support of the Chinese government.

“Maybe I’ll put the book in Chinese and ask the Chinese regime to post it, in which case Zuckerberg would dare not block it.”

The 65-year-old Levin offered to meet Zuckerberg in an octagon for a round of combat sports over the dispute.

“By the way, I’d be happy to meet you in a UFC ring anytime, little fella.”

Facebook and Instagram have blocked my book from being advertised on their sites because of the title. Just another example of their censorship. Maybe I’ll put the book in Chinese and ask the Chinese regime to post it, in which case Zuckerberg would dare not block it. By the… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 14, 2023

Zuckerberg was slated to appear in a charity martial arts bout with X owner Elon Musk, only for delays in scheduling in the event to lead to its cancellation.

I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023

In response to Levin, Facebook executive Andy Stone claimed that Levin or his staff had failed to go through the proper authorization process to run ads on the platform.

To run Facebook or Instagram ads about social issues, elections or politics, advertisers need to go through the authorization process. All that happened in this instance is whomever tried to run the ads hadn’t gone through the process. More here: https://t.co/0HTaj0mFKR — Andy Stone (@andymstone) August 14, 2023

Stone invoked a policy which required authorization for any politically charged ads.

“We started in 2018 requiring advertisers to get authorized before running ads about social issues, elections or politics.”

We started in 2018 requiring advertisers to get authorized before running ads about social issues, elections or politics. https://t.co/EhTyemzXdr — Andy Stone (@andymstone) August 14, 2023

Levin asserts that his book, in which he expresses his objections to the platform of the Democratic Party, is the most important he’s ever written.

He described the work as a “brass knuckles” takedown of the party, speaking to the Washington Examiner.

I encourage you to get your 1st edition copy of The Democrat Party Hates America, discounted at 40% off, while you still can! Order today! It is the most anticipated book of the year — and the most important book I have ever written!https://t.co/AXnmgO69v3 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 20, 2023

“The Democrat Party Hates America” is slated for release on Sep. 19.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.