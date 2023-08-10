Marc Morano From Climate Depot Joins Rose Unplugged: Climate PSYOPS Have Begun (AUDIO)

Marc Morano, author of “The Great Reset” and founder of ClimateDepot.com joined Rose Unplugged this week to discuss the climate PSYOPS.

Marc Morano and Rose Unplugged discuss:

  • Community cooling stations in the near future?
  • Vacations may become a thing of the past. According to climate activists – in a declared climate emergency – you cannot fly unless it is morally justifiable.
  • Global Boiling replacing Global Warming?
  • How many pizzas would you have to order to equal just one trip on John Kerry’s private jet? (Answer in this very scary interview)
  • Carbon footprint of our clothing needs to be reduced?
  • Hospitals are to become climate-fighting machines. This could kill you..
  • Lab grown meat

AUDIO:

