Man Who Fought For J6 Political Prisoner Joe Biggs Is Now in A Fight for His Own Life

Jeffrey Hanson , a man who has spent countless hours and money over the last two and a half years fighting for J6 political prisoner and decorated veteran Joe Biggs, has never asked for anything in return, until now.

Now he needs help for himself and his family.

Jeff is fighting against pancreatic cancer, which was diagnosed in February and he is about to lose his 26-week short-term disability plans, which has allowed him to keep up on his mortgage and other bills.

When Joe Biggs was charged with several charges for protesting at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Jeffrey did everything possible to help his friend. At the time, he had no idea how far his efforts to save Biggs from the stronghold of the Justice Department would go and what it would lead to.

“I had no idea what to do, but my wife gave the the best advice I could’ve received. ‘Just be a friend,’ she said. And that’s what I tried to do,” Hanson told The Gateway Pundit.

In a letter to TGP, Hanson described the tribulation he’s endured while putting it all on the line to help his friend Joe Biggs, who was targeted by the federal government with bogus seditious conspiracy charges, to fighting for his own life:

Joe was allowed to stay under home detention for the first few months until he was forced to surrender to authorities on April 22, 2021. Joe was then sent to the Seminole County jail in Sanford, FL where he would be detained in solitary confinement until eventually being transferred to the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia in 2022, where he spent nearly 18 months in a six by eight cell in solitary.

During this entire time in lockup, Joe needs help and assistance from the outside, and I was happy to do whatever I could. That began with setting up his Securus account to be able to email back and forth with Joe and sending money to his commissary account. This was a small financial burden, but nothing too excessive. Over time I was able to come across other like-minded people who also wanted to help Joe, and it became easier to keep Joe’s commissary full. As I would just put the word out on either Twitter or Telegram, other good hearted Americans would fulfill Joe’s needs.

Eventually, I was able to find out how to listen to the court hearings with Judge Timothy Kelly and would take notes and produce video updates, analysis and recaps of the hearing and post it on his small YouTube channel. None of these videos garnered very many views, but were enough to keep those who were interested up to date, and I would receive many thanks for the updates.

These videos have all been taken down and removed, due to threats of lawsuits etc. I knew I might take some abuse and slack from the left, but I never thought I’d be threatened with lawsuits, especially from the individual who was defending the person I was trying to help, but I’ll leave that there.

Now we come to January of 2022: when I went to share Joe’s GoFundMe page that was created for people to send donations for Joe and I discovered that the page had been taken down. Word has it that the site folded and kept all of the money that had been donated up to that point, which was around $19,000 at the time.

I then decided to look into starting a new page for Joe under GiveSendGo.com. He had no idea at the time how it worked, but proceeded to give it a try. It was a fairly easy process and within about 10 minutes he had the site up and running with an initial goal of $50,000. I began posting it on Twitter and shared it with his Telegram group.

I had no idea at the time how I’d get the money to where it needed to go when I set this up, but I’d figure it out eventually. Within a couple of days, Joe had me get in touch with another buddy of his who had been managing Joe’s home, bills etc. I got in touch with him and we set up a way for me to get the money from my account to him so he could use that money and get it to where it needed to go, whether that be for bills, money to Joe’s mom/daughter or to the attorney.

From January of 2022 thru July of 2022, this GiveSendGo page bought in just over $25,000 when I had take the site down amid more threats. Over this time there were several people that helped promote the page including Gavin McGinnes. McGinnes dedicated an entire week of shows talking about Joe and turned over all donations from a single night, which was around $5000.

I was also able to reach out to Jon Bowne at Infowars. Bowne created a video about Joe in which he interviewed Rob Dew and Darin McBreen in a video which ran on the Infowars network for a few days and brought in about an additional $15,000. Bowne was also able to coordinate a live, 1 hour long interview that Joe did with Harrison Smith on his American Journal broadcast, a show that airs weekday mornings from 9 am to 12:00 on the Infowars network. Smith’s broadcast garnered $8000-$10,000 of more donations, but all the money donated to the new GiveSendGo page went straight to the attorney funds as the siteI had been running was long since taken down by this time.

Over this 2 and a half year period, I have contributed hundreds of dollars into Joe’s commissary and his email and phone accounts so he can communicate with the outside world, gifted him a newspaper subscription to The Wall Street Journal, took a trip to Daytona Beach for Memorial Day weekend of 2022 to the Heroes Honor Festival to advocated for Joe, and two trips to Washington DC this past March to attend the trial proceedings in person. I have never asked for anything in return financially.

The only money I used from the funding I raised for Joe was approximately $450 that I used to print flyers with the GiveSendGo information to bring to the Heroes Honor Festival to spread the word and bring in more money for Joe.

I am now is asking for your help. In February, I discovered that I have pancreatic cancer. I have not been able to work. I have been employed as a UPS driver since February 22, 2023. Luckily, I had two separate short term disability plans, one provided by the company, and a second one I pays for. Both plans are set to expire in mid August and I am not quite sure how I am going to be able to keep up with his bills and keep myself, my wife and my two dogs in our house that we have lived in for 22 years. The company plan does allow me to switch it to a Long Term Disability plan, but that only pays him $500/week, which doesn’t add up to enough. The second plan I have pays $750/week, or $3000/month. So, I am basically losing $3000/coming up here soon. My bills are at least $3500/month.

My main concern is setting up my wife for success. She is legally blind and cannot drive or work. She currently does receive Social Security Disability payments, but it’s not nearly enough to fill that gap. My father, Harold went ahead and set up a GoFuneMe page for his me in hopes of keeping me and my family afloat through these rough times coming up.

I am currently in the middle of 6 planned chemotherapy treatments in hopes of shrinking the tumor on my pancreas enough to enable a surgical removal.

As of right now, it’s too large and there are too many veins and arteries that run too close it. Any attempt to remove it now would be very dangerous as hitting any of those would probable end up very badly. I am under the care of doctors at both the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and Emory University in Georgia, the state in which I resides. I will be heading back up to Mayo for new scans and tests on August 14 and 15 to assess where things are. Again, this is not without expenses to be addressed. If all goes well, I hopes to be back at work by the end of the year, but over that time, I needs around $3000/month to maintain his home.