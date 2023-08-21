MAJOR THREAT TO AMERICA: Communist Dictator of Nicaragua Authorizes Installation of Russian Military Bases and Cruise Missiles in Country

Nicaragua’s Communist dictator, Daniel Ortega, has authorized the installation of Russian military bases on his territory. The decree is reported to have been signed on Monday, August 21, according to the Russian state news site “Avia.Pro”.

Avia.Pro reports:

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, signed a decree according to which the deployment of Russian military bases and deployment of cruise missiles will be allowed in the country. This decision could become an important factor in the geopolitical balance of the region, especially given its close proximity to the United States. The Russian news site also highlights the distance between Nicaragua and the US capital, Washington: 3000 km. “With such proximity, missiles stationed in Nicaragua can reach the US capital in no time” – the Russian website warns. Daniel Ortega’s decree has not yet been made public, which makes it difficult to gather more details for a complete verification of the information regarding Nicaragua’s partnership with Russia.

However, a recent statement by Alba Azucena Torres Mejia, Nicaragua’s ambassador to Russia, provided indications of the military partnership between Daniel Ortega and Vladimir Putin, the president of the Russian Federation.

On August 13, the TASS agency reported Torres Mejia’s remarks about the military partnership between the two countries:

“This year, we are marking the 79th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Over this time, we have proved that we will always be with Russia. We are friends with it, we love and respect this incredible country. I think that Nicaragua will try to develop relations with Russia in all spheres.”

There is currently no information on how the White House intends to respond to Russia in this event, which resembles the crisis over the missiles installed in communist Cuba in 1962.