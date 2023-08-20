Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass Laughs When Asked Why Her Homeless Policy has Failed Miserably (VIDEO)

Los Angeles Democrat mayor Karen Bass laughed when asked why her homeless ‘policy’ has failed miserably during an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan.

Recall, Karen Bass ‘won’ the Los Angeles Mayoral race to replace Eric Garcetti in November even though she was behind on election night.

Billionaire Rick Caruso was in the lead on Election Day after the polls closed but Karen Bass magically took the lead a week later and ‘won’ the race in another post-Election Day Democrat miracle!

Karen Bass promised to solve the homeless problem with a program called “Inside Safe” – but it is not working.

“Over 10,000 people have been transported in vans from city sidewalks to temporary housing during LA Mayor Karen Bass’ administration in an effort to bring people indoors and give them access to running water, electricity and shelter from the elements.” USA Today reported last week.

“But most residents who have participated in Bass’ Inside Safe program this year remain homeless, stuck in one of nearly 20 hotels across Los Angeles, waiting to be connected with an apartment of their own, according to data from the mayor’s office.” according to USA Today.

Margaret Brennan asked Karen Bass why her homeless policy hasn’t made a difference.

Karen Bass chuckled as she repeated her old, tired talking points.

WATCH: