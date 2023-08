President Trump will speak tonight at the Alabama Republican Dinner at 8 PM Eastern.

President Trump will speak one day after he was arraigned in Washington DC, the nation’s capital, for speech violations by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.

This is clearly anti-American. And Trump is right – the Marxist left is just starting with him. YOU or YOUR FAMILY will be next.

This ought to be an amazing event tonight.

RSBN – Newsmax – RAV – And OAN are broadcasting the speech live.