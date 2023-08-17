Liberals Turning on Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Due to Rampant Crime

Following the recent looting of a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles, some Democrats are starting to turn on District Attorney George Gascón.

The Soros backed prosecutor survived a recall but has not changed his progressive approach to law enforcement.

Even some of his supporters have finally reached their limit.

The New York Post reports:

Liberals turn back on woke LA prosecutor George Gascon as smash and grab robberies soar Democrats who voted for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said they want the top prosecutor out because his progressive policies have created a “zombie town” where “smash and grab” robberies continue to climb. Former Gascón supporters told The Post scenes like the mob of at least 50 crooks who plundered $100k worth of goods from a Nordstrom department store at the Topanga Mall on Saturday are becoming more commonplace because crooks don’t fear the consequences. “I call myself a bleeding heart liberal, anti-gun and voted for Gascón because I thought he was going to be sensible and make reforms like he promised,” said one former supporter who wanted to remain anonymous because she is involved in Democrat party politics. “Since he took office, it has just been the opposite to a point where we feel like we can’t walk in our own neighborhoods anymore. “We are f—ing terrified because these start out as low-level crimes, but it has gradually exploded. These criminals are not getting prosecuted and they know it. It’s off the rails.”

RedState adds this:

Gascon’s refusal to charge misdemeanors and to target the problem of homeless drug addicts has exasperated the problem, as has Prop 47, which legalized shop-lifted for all intents and purposes. As long as thieves steal under a certain threshold, they are basically just given a ticket, incentivizing continued criminal activity. Gascon has also made a habit of not seeking sentence enhancements regarding gun charges, and with California’s cash bail system, violent criminals end up right back on the streets.

This chart is rather enlightening.

In an Instagram post, LA DA George Gascon (who quit Twitter/X) proudly shows that his office doesn’t prosecute any “addiction related” crimes. Gascon coauthored CA’s Prop 47, which essentially decriminalized drug possession. You can see the results of that on the streets. pic.twitter.com/Q1MUw0Z7BL — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 16, 2023

Los Angeles and other cities will continue to worsen until every last Soros-backed DA is replaced with someone who enforces the law. It’s really that simple.