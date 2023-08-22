Leftists’ Claim that Trump is Barred from Presidency Called ‘Chilling’

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

This article originally appeared on WND.com

‘The popularity of urban legends is a testament to the will to believe’

An increasing number of voices on the left are demanding that, like in countries like Iran, America’s ballot be subjected to a “cleansing” in which the government officials now in power will determine who will be on the ballot to succeed them in their power.

But constitutional expert Jonathan Turley, who has testified before Congress and represented members in court, said the implications of that agenda are “chilling.”

The issue is that infamous Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the Capitol. Leftists insist President Trump is to blame for everything that happened that day. And they have chosen to define it themselves as an “insurrection.”

They say that means they can apply the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which was adopted after the Civil War and bars those who participate in a rebellion or insurrection to overturn the government from later being elected.

“Such ballot cleansing is common in countries like Iran where citizens wait to learn which opposition candidates will be allowed to run,” he said.

Turley explained, “The popularity of urban legends is a testament to the will to believe. The desire of people to keep Elvis alive or prove that a Sasquatch could exist furtively in our backyards shows the resilience of fables.

“Constitutional urban legends often have an even more immediate appeal and tend to arise out of the desperation of divided times. One of the most popular today is that former President Donald Trump can be barred from office, even if he is not convicted in any of the four indictments he faces, under a long-dormant clause of the 14th Amendment.”

Among other issues is the definition of “insurrection,” which is recognized to include “the act of rising against civil authority or governmental restraint; specifically, the armed resistance of a number of persons to the power of the state; incipient or limited rebellion.”

The Jan. 6 rioters were unarmed and further, the disputes all were about a clash of opinions about the integrity of the 2020 election, which now is known to have been unduly influenced by Mark Zuckerberg’s handout of $400 million to elections officials plus the FBI’s interference when it instructed media organizations to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family’s international business schemes.