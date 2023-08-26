LAWFARE: Pastor Stephen Cliffgard Lee Turns Himself In At Fulton County Jail in Georgia RICO Case – Poses For Mugshot with Clerical Collar

Stalin is smiling.

Pastor Stephen Cliffgard Lee on Friday turned himself in at the Fulton County jail on RICO charges. His bond was set at $75,000.

Marxist Fulton County DA Fani Willis indicted President Trump and 18 of his associates and lawyers on RICO and conspiracy charges last Monday.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee was charged with counts 1 (RICO), 20-21 (Criminal Attempt to Commit Influencing Witnesses, Criminal Attempt to Commit Influencing Witnesses), 30-31 (Conspiracy to Commit Solicitation of False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud).

Stephen Cliffgard Lee was charged for traveling to the home of a Fulton County election worker to have a conversation with her about what took place at the State Farm Arena after poll watchers and reporters were told to leave the tabulation room following a water pipe leak.

He was also charged for assisting co-defendant and ‘Black Voices for Trump’ leader Harrison Floyd in his effort to speak with the Fulton County election worker.

The 70-year-old pastor posed for his mugshot in his clerical collar.

Pastor Stephen Cliffgard Lee dressed the part for his surrender today. With his booking, all 19 defendants have turned themselves in. pic.twitter.com/0MFmumAI6y — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) August 25, 2023

President Trump checked in at the Fulton County jail on Thursday.

His iconic death stare mugshot was released later Thursday evening.

President Trump’s lawyers and associates were also processed and booked at the Fulton County jail this week.