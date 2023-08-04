Larry Johnson Debates Democrat Shill Regarding Trump Indictment (VIDEO)

I admit it. I am enjoying the chance to appear on Press TV and have an actual debate with Democrat shills, who normally are given unfettered access to American cable news shows without facing any pushback. This clown from Georgia had his talking points. I am not a rabid Trump supporter. But I am strongly opposed to the Democrat effort to punish people, especially Trump, for exercising his First Amendment rights. Robert Patillo tried to smear me and I refused to let him get away with his defamatory remarks. If Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams have the right to protest the results of an election, then Donald Trump has the same right.