Kyle Rittenhouse Sued AGAIN! – Estate of Unstable Child Molester Joseph Rosenbaum Files THIRD Lawsuit Against Rittenhouse and Police For “Wrongful Death”

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter yesterday that he is facing his third lawsuit this year from the lunatics who attacked him at a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse shot three men in self-defense after being violently attacked by the rioters, looters, and thugs and was charged with up to 170 years for defending his life.

He was later acquitted of any wrongdoing by a Wisconsin jury of his peers.

Now, the families believe that Rittenhouse owes them for protecting his life from criminals.

Rittenhouse posted on X (Twitter) Friday, “I’m being sued again for defending my life.”

I’m being sued again for defending my life. https://t.co/6CrN40Y6tB — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) August 25, 2023

This is the third lawsuit against Rittenhouse.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Father of Anthony Huber, who was killed when he tried to bludgeon then-17-year-old Rittenhouse with a skateboard, and Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot after pointing a gun at Rittenhouse while chasing him, both filed lawsuits against Rittenhouse earlier this year. Grosskreutz was shot in the arm and survived, and he is reportedly seeking “damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering on all claims,” and punitive damages.

The latest lawsuit comes from the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor, who was shot dead after reportedly attacking and chasing Rittenhouse, then reaching for Rittenhouse’s gun.

Rosenbaum was also seen on video earlier in the night confronting the armed men who were there to prevent looting and destruction of businesses. “Shoot me, n**ga! Shoot me, n**ga!” Rosenbaum screamed at the armed men.

These people believe Rosenbaum had the right to attack Kyle while rioting, looting, and vandalizing the city.

Texas Scorecard reports: