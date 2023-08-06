KNOCKED OUT: Woke U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Suffers Earliest World Cup Exit EVER After Losing to Sweden on Penalties – Americans ROAST Megan Rapinoe After She Costs Her Team the Match (VIDEO)

Meghan Rapinoe misses by a mile to eliminate the US Women’s team at the World Cup.

The U.S. women’s soccer team suffered its earliest exit in a World Cup ever after losing to Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday. The teams finished scoreless in regulation and extra time before Sweden prevailed 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Sweden’s Lina Hurtig delivered the knockout blow on a penalty kick that came off U.S. Women’s goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s hands and crossed the line by the slimmest of margins before the Naeher swiped it away again.

Look at how close the shot was.

As ESPN notes the U.S. got off to a hot start in the penalty shootout, nailing their first three shots, before Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, and Kelley O’Hara missed their attempts. This gave Hurtig the chance to play hero.

American fans after the match were absolutely buzzing about Rapinoe following the match after seeing her reaction to missing the penalty.

WATCH:

If she had made her kick, her team would have won.

Fans absolutely roasted her for laughing and being a major reason the women are going home.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

