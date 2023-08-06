KNOCKED OUT: Woke U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Suffers Earliest World Cup Exit EVER After Losing to Sweden on Penalties – Americans ROAST Megan Rapinoe After She Costs Her Team the Match (VIDEO)

The U.S. women’s soccer team suffered its earliest exit in a World Cup ever after losing to Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday. The teams finished scoreless in regulation and extra time before Sweden prevailed 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Sweden’s Lina Hurtig delivered the knockout blow on a penalty kick that came off U.S. Women’s goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s hands and crossed the line by the slimmest of margins before the Naeher swiped it away again.

Look at how close the shot was.

Alyssa Naeher nearly kept it out 🧤 pic.twitter.com/DjpatlgCKD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

As ESPN notes the U.S. got off to a hot start in the penalty shootout, nailing their first three shots, before Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, and Kelley O’Hara missed their attempts. This gave Hurtig the chance to play hero.

American fans after the match were absolutely buzzing about Rapinoe following the match after seeing her reaction to missing the penalty.

WATCH:

Megan Rapinoe misses a crucial penalty kick and laughs about it. She's pure trash. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/w08JsprWST — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) August 6, 2023

If she had made her kick, her team would have won.

Fans absolutely roasted her for laughing and being a major reason the women are going home.

Megan Rapinoe laughing after missing the penalty 😂 She talked all that shit about equal pay and at the end she was the one that knocked them out of the world cup #USWNT pic.twitter.com/RJl6kEVJvJ — Amir Reza (@amir7reza7) August 6, 2023

@USWNT maybe now you can stand up for national anthem? Megan Rapinoe just had to score and the USA women’s World Cup team goes thru. She shanks it and misses the goal. She laughs after she misses. We lose. All Megan Rapinoe fault. They only care about social Justice. — Ryan (@martianvehicle) August 6, 2023

US women's football team got knocked out in the opening round of the World Cup by Sweden as the U.S hating Megan Rapinoe misses a crucial penalty kick. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Sorry not sorry! Fuck them! Go Woke Go Home! We need to rebuild the team with women who love this country. pic.twitter.com/Q0FmE1VHCE — 🗡️🛡️Sir Rickster🛡️🗡️ (@Rickster_75) August 6, 2023

Hey Megan Rapinoe, it looks like you won't have to be annoyed listening to the National Anthem at the World Cup anymore 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AkFk3XI10u — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 6, 2023